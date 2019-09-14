Home
William Thoms (Tom) HOSWELL

William Thoms (Tom) HOSWELL Notice
WILLIAM THOMAS HOSWELL "TOM" The relatives and friends of the late William Thomas "Tom" Hoswell Aged 52 years Late of Molong & Orange, fond friend of Ross, loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary & Michael Moore and Ann & Peter Milne and their families are respectfully invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Anglican portion of the Eugowra cemetery commencing at 10.30am Tuesday 17th September, 2019 MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 14, 2019
