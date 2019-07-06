|
|
McKenna, William Leslie "Bill" Passed away peacefully at Blayney. Beloved husband of Elaine (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Sharon, Julianne and David. Loved Pop of Luke and Britt, Ben, Sam and Robbie. Chloe and Nick, Brock and Kim. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat, Maurice, Maureen and Ken. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. "Mum and Dad Reunited" Aged 87 Years The family and friends of Bill are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Blayney Catholic Church on Friday, July 12, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Blayney Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 6 to July 11, 2019