LYNCH, William Denis (Bill) 21.10.1933 - 6.6.2020 Late of Millthorpe. Dearly beloved husband of Heather. Loved father of Gary, Leanne, Ian. Loving "Bill" to his grandchildren Allan, Joshua, James, Skye, Cassie, Blake. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever Remembered" A private funeral service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 11, 2020