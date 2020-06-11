Home
William Denis (Bill) LYNCH


1933 - 2020
William Denis (Bill) LYNCH Notice
LYNCH, William Denis (Bill) 21.10.1933 - 6.6.2020 Late of Millthorpe. Dearly beloved husband of Heather. Loved father of Gary, Leanne, Ian. Loving "Bill" to his grandchildren Allan, Joshua, James, Skye, Cassie, Blake. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever Remembered" A private funeral service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 11, 2020
