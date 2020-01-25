Home
William Clifford (Bill) PARISH


1930 - 2020
William Clifford (Bill) PARISH Notice
PARISH, William Clifford (Bill) 07.06.1930 - 08.01.2020 Peacefully at his home in Orange. Dearly loved husband of Kath (deceased). Much loved father of Geoff, Tony and Terry. A loved father-in-law, Grandpa, great grandpa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Gone Fishing" A Funeral Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 25, 2020
