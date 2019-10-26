Home
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
William (Bill) BITTKOW

William (Bill) BITTKOW Notice
BITTKOW, William "Bill" Late of Wallabi Point, formerly of Orange. Passed away on Wednesday 23rd October 2019. Aged 94 years Dearly loved husband of Hilde (dec). Much loved Dad of Rosemarie & Kevin, Susan, Jenny & John. Loved Poppy to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends. Bill's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 3.00pm on Monday 28th October.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 26, 2019
