|
|
STEWART, Wayne Reginald 05.01.1947 - 25.02.2020 Peacefully at Orange Health Service. Late of Avondale Drive, Orange. Dearly loved partner of Karen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kristy and Craig, Mal and Jenn, Sam and Britt. Cherished 'Pa' to Sophie, Tom, Miles, Levi, Isaac, Darcy and Hudson. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Wayne are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, March 6, 2020 commencing at 10:30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Prostate . NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 29, 2020