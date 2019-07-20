Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
Wayne LOGAN


1943 - 2019
Wayne LOGAN Notice
LOGAN, Wayne 19.5.1943 - 17.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Palliative Care. Late of Orange and formerly of "Connemara", Tottenham. Dearly loved husband of Carmel. Much loved father and father-in-law of John Logan, Charlie and Penny Lucas, Paul and Ainsley Logan. Adored "Big Pop" of Poppy, Beatrice, Ruby, Oscar, Harry and Monty. Loved brother of Ronald, Patsy, Denis, Bruce (deceased), Peter (deceased) and Janet (deceased). "Until We Meet Again" Aged 76 Years The family and friends of Wayne are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday 26th July, 2019 commencing at 1pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Parkwood Aged Care, Prince Street, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 20 to July 24, 2019
