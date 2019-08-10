|
|
NEVILLE Walter John (Jack) 10.10.1922 - 8.8.2019 Formerly of Orange and Manildra. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Kerrie, Warren, Christopher (deceased) and Lorraine, Richard and Helena. Brother to Audrey Hart (deceased) and Pat Thompson (deceased). Uncle and beloved grandfather and great grandfather. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the late Jack Neville will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, August 16, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to St. Vincents De Paul. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15, 2019