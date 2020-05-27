Home
More Obituaries for Violet DAVID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Lynette DAVID


1930 - 2015
Violet Lynette DAVID In Memoriam
'Our Granny' Violet Lynette Davis (Brooks) We think about you often, your hugs, your laughter, the stories you told and how you looked after everyone. We know that you have gone to a happier place where you are with Pop again and that you are watching over us all but we still miss you terribly every day. Grief never ends....But it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith ........It is the price of Love. 11/02/1930 - 27/05/2015



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 27, 2020
