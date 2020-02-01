Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
Vincent John COLEMAN


1932 - 2020
Vincent John COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Vincent John 4.7.1932 - 30.1.2020 Passed away peacefully and with dignity. Late of Phillip Street, Orange. Dearly loved and sadly missed husband of June. Loved Dad of Kim (deceased) and Brad (deceased), Shane, Dale and Cheryl, Craig and Fiona. Loved Pa to Matthew, Wesley, Shannon, Nathan, Justin, Ashli, Kiosha, Takoda and Zya. Loved Great Pa to Fergus, Selina, Willa, Dominique, Olive, Hugo, Eli, Jacob and Mila. Loved Godfather to Carly and Aaron. Dear friend to many. "Now at home with Kim. Rest In Peace" Aged 87 Years The family and friends of Vince are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday 3 February 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 1, 2020
