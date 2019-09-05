Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor TWISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Russell TWISS


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Victor Russell TWISS Notice
TWISS, Victor Russell 08.05.1928 - 03.09.2019 Loving husband of Pearl. Loved father and father-in-law of Janine (deceased) and Paul Dwyer. Loved Pop of Lauren and Chris, Sam and Kate and their children. "Father and Daughter Reunited" "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" Aged 91 Years The family and friends of Victor are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.