TWISS, Victor Russell 08.05.1928 - 03.09.2019 Loving husband of Pearl. Loved father and father-in-law of Janine (deceased) and Paul Dwyer. Loved Pop of Lauren and Chris, Sam and Kate and their children. "Father and Daughter Reunited" "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" Aged 91 Years The family and friends of Victor are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019