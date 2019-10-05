|
|
May the winds of love blow softly
And whisper for you to hear
That we'll always love and miss you
And wish that you were here
Your memory is a keepsake
With which we will never part
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our hearts
Gone are the days we used to share
But in our hearts you are always there
Never more that a thought away
Loved and remembered everyday
Your loving son Gaetano (deceased),
daughter-in-law Nerina, grandchildren Rita,
Steve, Alfi na, Dave, great grandchildren
Lydianna and James
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 5, 2019