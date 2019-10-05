Home
Venera TORRISI

Venera TORRISI In Memoriam
May the winds of love blow softly

And whisper for you to hear

That we'll always love and miss you

And wish that you were here

Your memory is a keepsake

With which we will never part

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our hearts

Gone are the days we used to share

But in our hearts you are always there

Never more that a thought away

Loved and remembered everyday

Your loving son Gaetano (deceased),

daughter-in-law Nerina, grandchildren Rita,

Steve, Alfi na, Dave, great grandchildren

Lydianna and James
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 5, 2019
