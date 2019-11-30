Home
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Millthorpe Cemetery
Valma May (PAUL) MCGLYNN


1937 - 2019
Valma May (PAUL) MCGLYNN Notice
McGLYNN, Valma May (nee Paul) 17.12.1937 - 28.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at Yeoval Aged Care, formerly of Dubbo and Huntley. Loved wife of Brian (deceased). Sister of Edna, Jean (deceased), Joyce (deceased), George, Alfred. A loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. "Peacefully Sleeping" Aged 81 Years The family and friends of Valma are kindly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Millthorpe Cemetery on Friday, December 6, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 30, 2019
