MENDHAM, Valma Marie Passed away peacefully on 26th November, 2019, late of Orange. Beloved wife of Clive (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Merrily and Bill (deceased), Rodney and Julie, Narelle and Ray (deceased), Belinda and Ian. Loved Nanna to her grand children and great-grandchildren. "Always Loved and Remembered" A private Funeral Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019