More Obituaries for Valma MENDHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valma Marie MENDHAM

Valma Marie MENDHAM Notice
MENDHAM, Valma Marie Passed away peacefully on 26th November, 2019, late of Orange. Beloved wife of Clive (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Merrily and Bill (deceased), Rodney and Julie, Narelle and Ray (deceased), Belinda and Ian. Loved Nanna to her grand children and great-grandchildren. "Always Loved and Remembered" A private Funeral Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
