Valerie Joan (DIXON) DEATH


1934 - 2020
Valerie Joan (DIXON) DEATH Notice
DEATH, Valerie Joan (nee Dixon) 03.07.1934 - 19.01.2020 Late of Clancy Lodge Wontama, formerly of Icely Street, Eugowra. Beloved wife of Leo for 65 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor & Chris, Rod & Linda, Diane & Peter, Jeff & Julie. Devoted grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 25. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to all her family. 'Gone to play golf and scrabble in heaven' Aged 85 years The family and friends of Valerie are warmly invited to attend her graveside funeral service to be held at Eugowra Cemetery, on Thursday January 23, 2020 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to 'Buy a Bale'.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 22, 2020
