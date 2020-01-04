|
DAVIDSON Valda Cecily (Val)
20.12.1934 - 30.12.2019
Late of Lee Hostel, Blayney.
Dearly loved wife of Keith (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor, (deceased), Lyn, Kerry & Howard, Narelle & Andy, Little Lyn, Shelley and Samantha. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gone With The Angels
Family and friends are invited to attend Val's funeral service at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on TUESDAY January 7th 2020, commencing at 2:00 p.m.
No flowers by request, donations to Lee Hostel would be appreciated.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 4, 2020