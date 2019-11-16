Home
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Molong Cemetery
Ursil (Shorty) BROWN


1926 - 2019
Ursil (Shorty) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Ursil "Shorty" 09.09.1926 - 14.11.2019 Beloved wife of Fred (deceased). Adored mother and mother-in-law to Brownie and Sue, Jeannie and Gray, Dianne and Greg, Stephen and Sue, Shane and Margot. Much loved "Nan" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister and aunt to her nieces and nephews. Cherished member of the Dean family. Loved by all. 'Too dearly loved to be forgotten" Aged 93 years The family and friends of Shorty are warmly invited to attend her graveside funeral service to be held at Molong Cemetery on Friday November 22, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019
