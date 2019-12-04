|
FERRAGAMO, Umberto 27.10.1934 - 30.11.2019 Died peacefully in Albury, surrounded by his loving family. Formally of Edward Street Orange. Loving husband of Giovanna (deceased). Father of Rita and Craig (Albury), Peter and Belinda (Gosford) and Anthony (Melbourne). Beloved Nonno of Eboneigh, Morgan, Joshua, Gianah, Ethan and Lucas. Loved "Grandpa" to Casey. Brother of Michael and Conchetta Ferragamo and Zio to their family. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sister and his extended family in both Italy and Australia. "Our Darling Father In Heaven" "A Patient Sufferer At Rest" Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Umberto will be celebrated at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Byng Street Orange on Friday, December 6, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Central West Cancer Centre (CWCC), Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 4, 2019