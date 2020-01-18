|
|
WILES, Trevor John 8.3.1947 - 16.1.2020 Aged 72 Years Dearly loved husband of Tara. Adoring father of Nicholas and Casssandra. Proud Pa of Zachariah and father-in-law of Joy. Late of Lane Cove, Forster and Orange. Trevor was a real character with a quick wit, sharp mind and generous heart. He has left his footprint on this world. The family and friends of Trevor are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Thursday, January 23, 2020 commencing at 3.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Dementia Research Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020