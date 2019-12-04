|
|
Trevor Lenil Stanley Brown 16.09.1931 - 28.11.2019 Dearly loved husband of 67 years to Fay (deceased). Best Dad ever, to Mark, Wayne (deceased) and Therese. Loyal brother to George, Ted, Rod (deceased) and Robbie. Devoted Farve to Ben, Luke, Jay, Rose, Trevor, Robert and his great grandchildren Taylor, Zoe, Abi, Rebeka, Hannah and Seth. Affectionately shared and cherished by Elke, John, Tina, Stacey, Cherie, Krystal & Anthony and his four-legged extended family, Duke, Prince, OJ, Bruno and Pebbles. 'Reunited with Fay, the Love of his Life' The family and friends of Trevor are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Friday December 6, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 4, 2019