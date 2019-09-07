Home
Toni anne LODGE


1958 - 2019
Toni anne LODGE Notice
LODGE, Toni Anne 15.03.1958 - 2.09.2019 Late of Sampson Street, Orange peacefully after quietly struggling with a debilitating illness for many of her 61 years. Dearly loved daughter of Nancy and Christopher Lodge Senior (deceased) (Clinton Street, Orange). Beloved sister to Chris Lodge (Waterloo) and much loved friend to many. "In God's Care and Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Toni are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 commencing at 10:30am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Scleroderma Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 7, 2019
