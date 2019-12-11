|
WRIGHT, Thomas Raymond (Ray) 9.2.1946 - 6.12.2019 Passed away at his home after a long illness. Late of Lewis Ponds. Loving husband of Jacqui and Diana (deceased). Much loved father, father-in-law and "Gramps" to his family. Loved brother of Chris (deceased) and Les. "Gone to Feed The Horses and Check The Cattle" The family and friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Monday, December 16, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Motor Neurone. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019