Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Thomas John (Tommy) WILLIAMSON


1958 - 2019
Thomas John (Tommy) WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Thomas John "Tommy" 27.03.1958 - 24.07.2019 Dearly loved husband, best friend and soul mate of Deb. Cherished father and father-in-law of Ben & Leigh, Joe & Jodie, Therese & Ahmed, Chris & Bec, Matthew, Morgan, Alesha. Much loved "Poppy" to his grandchildren. Son of Dorrie and Bogan (deceased). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Bob & Roz, Jim (deceased) & Dot, Michael & Annette, Pat (deceased) & Sue, Ann & Peter (deceased) and Tim. Adored uncle and great mate to all that knew him. "Forever in our Hearts" Aged 61 years The family and friends of Tommy are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Manildra on Saturday August 3, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Thence for interment in the Meranburn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 31, 2019
