Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
Thomas Edward COMMINS


1935 - 2020
Thomas Edward COMMINS Notice
COMMINS, Thomas Edward 13.9.1935 -23.1.2020 You held my hand when I was small You caught me when I fell The hero of my childhood And of latter years as well Every time I think of you My heart just fills with pride And though I'll always miss you, Dad I know you're by my side Until we meet again Jackie, Garry 1, Rachel, Adam, Anita, Garry 2, Jessica, Jon, Connie, Jason, Michael, Thomas, Jake, Megan Losing a husband as special as you Has left my heart aching, it's broken in two No words can describe all the grief and the pain I'd give all I have just to see you again But you're with the angels And for now I can wait For we'll meet again dear, beside heaven's gate Lia



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 30, 2020
