Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas COMMINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward (Studley) COMMINS


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Thomas Edward (Studley) COMMINS Notice
COMMINS, Thomas Edward (Studley) 13.09.1935 - 23.01.2020 Passed away quietly at St Francis Aged Care. Devoted husband of Lia. Loving father and father-in-law of Jon and Connie, Anita and Garry, Jackie and Garry. Favourite 'Pop' to Rachel, Thomas, Jake, Adam, Megan, Jessica, Michael, Jason. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Betty and Don (deceased), Luke and Elaine, Pat and Maureen. "Loved by All" Aged 84 Years The family and friends of Tom are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Thursday, January 30, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to St Francis Aged Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -