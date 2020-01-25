|
|
COMMINS, Thomas Edward (Studley) 13.09.1935 - 23.01.2020 Passed away quietly at St Francis Aged Care. Devoted husband of Lia. Loving father and father-in-law of Jon and Connie, Anita and Garry, Jackie and Garry. Favourite 'Pop' to Rachel, Thomas, Jake, Adam, Megan, Jessica, Michael, Jason. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Betty and Don (deceased), Luke and Elaine, Pat and Maureen. "Loved by All" Aged 84 Years The family and friends of Tom are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Thursday, January 30, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to St Francis Aged Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 25, 2020