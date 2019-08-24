|
SOUTH, Thelma Alice 19.10.1939 - 21.08.2019 Peacefully at Orange Health Service. Late of Blake Street, Millthorpe. Dearly loved wife of Arthur (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Kenny, Lance and Narelle, Stephen and Kylie. Cherished Nan of Kristy, Melissa, Kylie, Luke, Emily, Lauren, Isaac and their families. Great Nan of Katelyn, Jayden and Jett. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Mum and Dad Reunited" The family and friends of Thelma are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 commencing at 11am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Stroke Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 24, 2019