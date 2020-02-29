|
PENNINGS, Terrence Raymond Darcy 30.03.1937 - 21.02.2020 Treasured husband of Ruth. Beloved father of Lyn, Glen, Carol, Cindy, Jeanette. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 82 years The family and friends of Terrence are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 29, 2020