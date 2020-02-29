Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Terrence Raymond Darcy PENNINGS


1937 - 2020
Terrence Raymond Darcy PENNINGS Notice
PENNINGS, Terrence Raymond Darcy 30.03.1937 - 21.02.2020 Treasured husband of Ruth. Beloved father of Lyn, Glen, Carol, Cindy, Jeanette. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 82 years The family and friends of Terrence are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 29, 2020
