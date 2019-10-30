Home
Stephanie Alicia SANDFORD


1986 - 2019
Stephanie Alicia SANDFORD Notice
SANDFORD, Stephanie Alicia 30.10.1986 - 27.10.2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Dearly loved wife of Daniel, adored mother of Eiva. Cherished sister of Justine. Beautiful daughter of Janice, Sandro and Christine. "Beautifully made, wonderfully created, forever dancing." Aged 32 years A celebration of Stephanie's life will be held at New Life City Church, 90 Molong Road Orange tomorrow Friday November 1, 2019 commencing at 1pm. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
