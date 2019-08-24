|
YEATES, Simon Morley (Sam) August 18, 2019 at home Late of Newport Beach, formerly of Millthorpe, Manilla, Perth and Sydney. Darling husband of Lesley. Much loved dad of Sarah, Christopher and Charlotte and son-in-laws James Wilson and James Galea. Adored Grandpa of Audrey, Sophie, Grace, Chloe and Thomas. Loved brothers and sisters-in-law Rob and Dawne, Andy and Kirsten and their families, brother-in-law Warwick and wife Lindi Morris and family. Taken way too soon, aged 67 years. Dear friends and family are invited to attend Sam's Funeral Service to be held at St Thomas' Anglican Church, Cnr Church & McLaren Streets, North Sydney on Thursday 29 August, 2019 at 11.00am. Following the service, refreshments will be held at The Newport Bowling Club. GREGORY & CARR Traditional Funeral Directors Mona Vale 9999 1522
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 24, 2019