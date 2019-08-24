Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon YEATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Morley (Sam) YEATES

Add a Memory
Simon Morley (Sam) YEATES Notice
YEATES, Simon Morley (Sam) August 18, 2019 at home Late of Newport Beach, formerly of Millthorpe, Manilla, Perth and Sydney. Darling husband of Lesley. Much loved dad of Sarah, Christopher and Charlotte and son-in-laws James Wilson and James Galea. Adored Grandpa of Audrey, Sophie, Grace, Chloe and Thomas. Loved brothers and sisters-in-law Rob and Dawne, Andy and Kirsten and their families, brother-in-law Warwick and wife Lindi Morris and family. Taken way too soon, aged 67 years. Dear friends and family are invited to attend Sam's Funeral Service to be held at St Thomas' Anglican Church, Cnr Church & McLaren Streets, North Sydney on Thursday 29 August, 2019 at 11.00am. Following the service, refreshments will be held at The Newport Bowling Club. GREGORY & CARR Traditional Funeral Directors Mona Vale 9999 1522
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.