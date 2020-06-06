Home
Shirley June KERWICK


1932 - 2020
Shirley June KERWICK Notice
KERWICK, Shirley June 25.04.1932 - 29.05.2020 Peacefully at Wontama Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of Max (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindy and Jeff (deceased), Jude and Dave, Ross and Leanne. Cherished grandma to her grandchildren Jason, Sarah and Anthony, Mitchell, Lauren, Olivia and great grandchildren Asha and Little Max. Loved sister of Glenn (deceased). "Forever In Our Hearts" A private service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 6, 2020
