There are more than twenty angels in this
world. Ten are peacefully sleeping on clouds,
nine are playing and one is you our beloved
husband, father and nonno, watching over us.
Time has fl own and days go by, but our love
for you will never die.
We love you so dearly now and forever,
â€˜til we meet again.
Your beloved wife Alfi a (deceased),
daughter Nerina, son-in-law Guy
(deceased), grand children Rita, Steve,
Alfi na, Dave & great grandchildren
Lydianna and James
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 7, 2019