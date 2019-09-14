Home
Sandra Winifred (Sandy) MURRAY

Sandra Winifred (Sandy) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, Sandra Winifred "Sandy" September 9, 2019 Late of Glenroi. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kath and Doug, Wade. Cherished "Nanny" to her grandchildren Jessica and Hayden, Caylee and devoted "Granny" to her great granddaughter Emmabelle. Dearly loved daughter of Millie and Bede Murray (both deceased). A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Sandy are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 14, 2019
