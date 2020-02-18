Home
Sandra (PLATT) BENNETT


1953 - 2017
Sandra (PLATT) BENNETT In Memoriam
In loving memory of our beautiful Mum, Mother-in-law and Nanny Sandra Bennett (Platt) 8.7.1953 -18.2.2017 Just close your eyes and you will see All the memories that you have of me Just sit and relax and you will find I'm really still there inside your mind Don't cry for me now I'm gone For I am in the Lord of song there is no pain, there is no fear So dry away that silent tear Don't think of me in the dark and cold For I am here, no longer old I'm in that place that's filled with love Know to you all as "UP ABOVE" Loved dearly missed Adam, Karrissa, Hunter, Reaghan and Harper xoxo



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 18, 2020
