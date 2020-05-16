|
In loving memory of A Precious Son and Brother Rylie Wes Bennett 15.5.2008 - 16.5.2008 The sadness never goes away The silent tears still flow You're thought of and so sadly missed More than you will never know But now you're with Angels Safe and sound in heaven above We hold on to the memories And treasure them with love At times like this we often wonder why God took you from this world It was to soon to say goodbye. Forever loved and missed dearly Daddy, Mummy, Hunter, Reaghan & Harper xoxoxo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 16, 2020