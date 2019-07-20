|
McALISTER, Ruth 27.02.1942 - 17.07.2019 Dearly loved wife of Mac (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Julie, Ian, Sue and Matthew, Janelle and Frank. Cherished Nanna of Karina, Adam, Maria, Curtis, Kieran, Scott, Ashleigh, Mitchell, Elise, Blake, Keilee and great grandson Roxzen. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Love Does Not End" The family and friends of Ruth are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to FightMND. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 20, 2019