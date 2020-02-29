Home
Ruth Maureen BUCKLEY


1950 - 2020
Ruth Maureen BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY, Ruth Maureen 15.03.1950 - 20.2.2020 Mum's wings had grown strong and she has now flown. If you would like to attend Mum's Celebration of Life please feel free to join us at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday March 2, 2020 commencing at 10.00am. Nicole, Philip, Tyrone and Marli. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 29, 2020
