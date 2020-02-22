Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Liza COLE


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ruth Liza COLE Notice
COLE, Ruth Liza 05.01.1973 - 17.02.2020 Peacefully at Westmead Hospital, Sydney. Dearly loved wife of Steve (Gooch). Much loved daughter of Bill and Helen (deceased). A loved sister and sister-in-law of Denise and Wayne. Loved aunty to Mollie and Sophie. Cherished friend to many. "Love Does Not End" The family and friends of Ruth are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 commencing at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Palliative Care, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -