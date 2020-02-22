|
|
COLE, Ruth Liza 05.01.1973 - 17.02.2020 Peacefully at Westmead Hospital, Sydney. Dearly loved wife of Steve (Gooch). Much loved daughter of Bill and Helen (deceased). A loved sister and sister-in-law of Denise and Wayne. Loved aunty to Mollie and Sophie. Cherished friend to many. "Love Does Not End" The family and friends of Ruth are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 commencing at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Palliative Care, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 22, 2020