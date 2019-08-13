Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosina BREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosina May (Rose) BREEN


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rosina May (Rose) BREEN Notice
BREEN, Rosina May "Rose" 06.07.1938 - 09.08.2019 Much loved wife Pat (deceased). Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Julie & Carlo (deceased), Debbie & Fox, Trisha, Stephen & Tracey, Paul, Cathy & Tim. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "Mum and Dad together again" "Always Loved" Aged 81 years The family and friends of Rose are warmly invited to attend her graveside funeral service to be held at Meranburn Cemetery, Manildra, on Thursday August 15, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.