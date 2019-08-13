|
BREEN, Rosina May "Rose" 06.07.1938 - 09.08.2019 Much loved wife Pat (deceased). Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Julie & Carlo (deceased), Debbie & Fox, Trisha, Stephen & Tracey, Paul, Cathy & Tim. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "Mum and Dad together again" "Always Loved" Aged 81 years The family and friends of Rose are warmly invited to attend her graveside funeral service to be held at Meranburn Cemetery, Manildra, on Thursday August 15, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019