Ronald Stanislaus (Ron) MCDONELL


1934 - 2019
Ronald Stanislaus (Ron) MCDONELL Notice
McDONELL, Ronald Stanislaus "Ron" 26.08.1934 - 05.10.2019 Beloved husband of Lorraine (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne & Lisa, Paul & Penny, Christopher (deceased), Mark & Helen, David, Glen (deceased) and John. Cherished Pop to his 15 grandchildren, Mitchell, Lauren, Eden, Jedd, Karli, Toby, Matilda, Lucy, Finn, Lily, Rori, Joshua, Samantha, Elliot, Joey and his three great grandsons Wyndham-Wayne, Myka and Charlie. Loving companion of Carol. Loved brother of Eric (deceased), Jessie (deceased) and Aileen. Ron will be sadly missed by all of his extended family and friends. 'At Peace' Aged 85 years A Requiem Mass for Ron will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange tomorrow Friday October 11, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
