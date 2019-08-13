Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Samuel COOK


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ronald Samuel COOK Notice
COOK, Ronald Samuel 27.03.1930 - 09.08.2019 Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth (deceased). Adored father and father-in-law of Julie & John, Alison & Glenn & John (deceased). Adored 'Grandy' of Anabelle and Lilly. Loved grandfather of Shona and Daniel and his 5 great-grandchildren. Great friend and dance partner of Valda. Ron will be sadly missed by all that knew him. "Always In Our Hearts" Aged 89 years The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Thursday August 15, 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oncology Department of the Orange Health Service.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.