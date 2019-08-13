|
|
COOK, Ronald Samuel 27.03.1930 - 09.08.2019 Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth (deceased). Adored father and father-in-law of Julie & John, Alison & Glenn & John (deceased). Adored 'Grandy' of Anabelle and Lilly. Loved grandfather of Shona and Daniel and his 5 great-grandchildren. Great friend and dance partner of Valda. Ron will be sadly missed by all that knew him. "Always In Our Hearts" Aged 89 years The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Thursday August 15, 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oncology Department of the Orange Health Service.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 13, 2019