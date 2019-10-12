|
MEAD, Ronald James (Ron) 22.04.1939 - 06.10.2019 Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home. Loving husband of Margaret (deceased). Much loved father of Richard and Maria and Catherine. Loving "Pa" of Jessica and Tully, Courtney and Brianna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Val and Alan Bradley and Lloyd and Pam Mead. "In God's Loving Care" The family and friends of Ron are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, October 14, 2019 commencing at 11am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 12, 2019