CHANDLER, Ronald Dudley (Dusty) 15.6.1934 - 13.5.2020 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Prunus Lodge, Molong. Formerly of Bruce Street, Cumnock. Dearly beloved husband of Bessie (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Allan and Robyn (Cumnock), Scott and Christine (Bunbury, W.A.), Leah and Brian Hutchinson (Molong), Gordon and Debra (both deceased). Adored and devoted Pop/Pop Dusty to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Geoff and Fay (Bathurst), Reg and Megan (Canberra). Loved brother-in-law to the Austin Family and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews and their families. "Mum and Dad Reunited" A private Funeral Service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 16, 2020