Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger FERRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Laychlan FERRIS


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Roger Laychlan FERRIS Notice
FERRIS, Roger Lauchlan 24.3.1935 - 5.10.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Marlene. Adored father and father-in-law of Debra and John, Jenelle and John. Loving "Pa" to Josh and Meagan, Nikki, P.J., Courty and great grandchildren Ollie, Lila. Special mate to "Lauchie". A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Gone Fishing" The family and friends of Roger are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange tomorrow Friday, October 11, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.