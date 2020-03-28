|
KNIGHT, Rodney Graham "Jim" 05.07.1933 - 22.03.2020 Peacefully and with dignity at Cherrywood Nursing Home, Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Patricia (deceased). Father and father-in-law of Kym and Mark (Orange), Phillip and Geraldine (Newcastle). Loving and devoted grandfather to Morgan, Courtney and Veronica, Mitchell and Samantha. Great grandfather to Henry, Clementine and Alberta. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 86 Years A Private Service has taken place. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2020