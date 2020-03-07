|
FORD, Robyn Maree 17.2.1959 - 4.3.2020 Late of Oak Tree, Ploughmans Lane, Orange and formerly of Illamatta Way, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Andy. Much loved mother of Adam and Cameron and cherished Nan of Lillian. "Forever In Our Hearts Loved By All The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Robyn are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday March 11, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 7, 2020