|
|
POLLACK, Robyn Lynette 2.9.1947 - 18.8.2019 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Orange Hospital after a long illness. Late of Moulder Street, Orange. Dearly loved daughter of Ronald and Ada (Fairy) Waldon (both deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Terri Pollack, Geoffrey Pollack, Linda and Chris Dickerson. Adored Grandma of Tiarna, Tye, Mason, Marlin, Farrah, Jae, Eden and Jensen. Loved sister of Nancy (deceased), Pat, Wendy and Ron. A loved aunt to her family. "Forever In Our Hearts In The Arms Of Jesus" Aged 71 Years The family and friends of Robyn are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, August 23, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers ma be made at the service to the Leukaemia Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019