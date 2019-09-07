|
OATES, Robin 13.6.1931 - 4.9.2019 Passed away peacefully at Orange Health Service. Late of "Rosewick", Millthorpe. Loving husband of Catherine Anne (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen (deceased) and Kristeen, Martin and Caroline, James and Susan, Andrew and Karen. Cherished grandfather of Michelle and Tim, Shane and Jacki, Emma and Jesse, Rory and Emma, Jock and Jessica, Simon and Sally, Christopher and Lauren, Mark and Marly, Mitchell and Chloe. Great grandfather of Grace, Thomas, Luci, Jack, Belle, Audrey, Chappie, Conner. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families. "Mum and Dad Reunited Forever Remembered" The family and friends of Robin are warmly invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for his life to be held at St. Mark's Anglican Church, Millthorpe on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the MIllthorpe Cemetery. . NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 7, 2019