WILLIAMSON, Robert William (Bob) 24.03.1947 -17.11.2019 Late of Manildra. Dearly loved husband of Roz. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kellie and JT, Darrin, Scotta. Much cherished "Poppa" to Sara-Grace, Rebekah and Lachlan. Loved son of Bogan (deceased) and Dorrie Williamson. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. "Gone For A Drive" Funeral details to be announced at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, 2019