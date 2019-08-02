Home
Robert Neville (Joe) DAVIS


1949 - 2019
Robert Neville (Joe) DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Robert Neville "Joe" 09.03.1949 - 31.07.2019 Late of Clergate. Much loved husband of Anne (Possum), father of Joanne & Kim and mate to many. Cherished "Pa" & "Pop Joey" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Too Dearly Loved to be Forgotten" Aged 70 years The family and friends of Joe are warmly invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at Orange Lawn Cemetery, Lone Pine Ave, today Friday August 2, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 2, 2019
