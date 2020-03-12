Home
Robert John (Bob) GRIFFITHS


1949 - 2020
GRIFFITHS, Robert John 'Bob' 05.09.1949 - 06.03.2020 Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle. Much loved husband of Gail. Loving father and father-in-law of Patricia, Michael and Lori, Joanne and Kurt. Adored 'Pop' of Sharrina, Connor, Emily, Lachlan, Jack, Annabelle. "The One We Love And Will Never Forget" Aged 70 years The family and friends of Robert are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Molong on Monday, March 16, 2020 commencing at 11.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Molong Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Can Assist, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
